Bulahdelah Golf Club



THE Vets played on Wednesday last week to leave the course open for the Ladies’ Open Day on Thursday.

The winner was Wayne Green with 39pts from Richard Stobbart with 37pts and Peter Billinghurst with 36pts.

NTPs were Ray Mansell, Pete Norman and Mick Welsh. Rick Winter got the jackpot, but no birdie.

Thursday 20th March was a beautiful day for the ladies’ Open Day and 45 golfers from 9 courses in the district arrived to contest the event.

The course was magnificent but not much run and only a third of the ladies managed to score 30 or more points in the Stableford game.

Over the field scratch winner was Jennifer Hardy from Kew with 22 scratch points.

A grade (0-24) winner was Kylie Gordon from Tallwoods with 35pts. R/up was Cindy Googh from Taree with 33pts and 3rd was Colleen Moran from Harrington Waters with 32pts. B grade (25+) winner was Colleen Richards from Bulahdelah with 36pts. R/up was Fern Berry, also from Bulahdelah with 34pts on a c/b from Sue Finch from Kew.

NTPs were Barbie Gordon, Sue Finch, Bernie Newton & Heather Aitken.

Long drivers were Bernie Newton and Fern Berry while the accurate drivers were Di Bell and June Hamilton. Di Bell also grabbed the $50 jackpot on the 17th.

Our visiting professional, Apo, donated a 45min lesson for our raffle and Marilyn Lambden from Forster/Tuncurry was very pleased to win the prize. Judith Jackson (also from F/T) won a basket of Easter goodies.

After the golf, the ladies enjoyed a delicious Chinese lunch and even more delicious afternoon tea. One player even had an in-promtu birthday party! A huge thank you to all those members who helped to make the day such a success – committee, bar and course staff and volunteers, cooks, helpers and sponsors.

Saturday 22nd March was the 3rd round of the men’s championship and the daily winners were A grade, Max Schlenert with 75nett from Brad Schlenert with 76nett.

B grade, Marty Bramble with 72nett from Stewart McNaughton with 74nett.

C grade, Peter Billinghurst with 72nett on a c/b from Emmet Doyle. NTPs were Toby Carroll, Rodney Richards, Steve Sharp and Alison Benson. Long drivers were Brad Schlenert, Sam Moss, Steve South and Terry Stellema.

Toby Carroll got the 17th jackpot. Ladies’ stableford winner was Alison Benson with 32pts from Meg South with 27pts.

After 3 rounds, Arrin Gardiner is leading the A grade championship with 246gr; Marty Bramble and Stewart McNaughton are tied with 261gr in B grade; Emmet Doyle is leading C grade with 268.

The Championship will be decided next Saturday.

By Thora-Lou SMITH