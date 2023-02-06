Bulahdelah Golf Club News

THE ladies’ first game for the year was played on Wednesday February 1, and the winner of the Stableford event was M South with 35pts from B Newton with 29pts.

No Jackpot or NTP.

The Vets played their first Monthly Mug for the year on a very hot Thursday February 2, and the winner was R Winter with 69nett on a c/b from J Crockett.

A Jobson was 3rd with 73nett.

NTPs were A Jobson and C Littlechild who also won the putting with 27 putts.

Saturday February 4 was the Men’s Foursomes Championships (2022) and the A Grade Champions were J Graham and D Schlenert with 128gr.

A Grade Nett winners are K Hughes and W Pollard with 112.75.

B Grade Champions are D Johnston and R Winter with 143gr, and the B Grade Nett winners are G Willadsen and J Crockett with 112.75.

NTPs were T-L Smith, M Bramble, M Styles and D Johnston, while the long drivers were M Bramble, K Hughes, G Grainger and B Gordon.

The Ladies played a stroke event and the winner was T-L Smith with 65nett from A Benson with 71nett.

Sixteen players fronted for the Mixed Foursomes Championships (2022) on Sunday February 5, and the Champions are G Harvey and B Gordon with 127gr.

Nett winners were D Johnston and K Guyer with 106nett.

A great weekend of golf; congratulations to all the winners.

By Thora-Lou SMITH