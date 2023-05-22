Bulahdelah Golf Club News

THE course was too wet and the rain too persistent for golf on Wednesday or Thursday this week, but 34 men competed in the 27 holes Foursomes Championships on Saturday May 20th.

It was a beautiful day and the course is in great condition.

The 2023 A Grade champions are T.Carroll & M.Bramble with a gross score of 121; 5 strokes clear of the runners up, J.Graham and G.Harvey who won the A Grade nett with 114. B Grade champions are D.Johnston & R.Winter with a gross score of 142; only one stroke clear of the runners up, R.Norberry & Z.Watt who won the B Grade nett with 109.25.

NTPs were M.Schlenert, M.Moss and B.Newton (x2).

Long drivers were T.Carroll, A.Benson, G.Willadsen and B.Gordon.

The ladies’ Stableford winner was B.Newton with 28pts from B.Gordon with 24pts.

Congratulations to all the winners, and hopefully the weather will be kind next week for our normal competitions, Monthly Mug on Saturday and Mixed Foursomes on Sunday.

By Thora-Lou SMITH