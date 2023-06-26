Bulahdelah Golf Club News

TWO of our lady golfers played in the Dungog Open Day on Monday June 19, and M.South won C.Grade stableford event with 39pts.

Meg and Lou were also r/up in the teams’ event.

Congratulations!

The Vets and the ladies both played on Thursday June 22, and the ladies’ stroke round winner was T-L.Smith with 69nett from T.Stellema with 71nett and B.Newton with 72nett.

Terry won the 2-week jackpot.

Twenty men played a Stableford and the winner was W.Pollard with 41pts from T.Crowther with 40pts and K.Martin with 39pts.

Great scores!

NTPs were K.Martin and J.Graham.

Saturday June 24 was the Monthly Mug.

The mug and B.Grade winner with a terrific 63nett was A.Reekie from R.Norberry with 67nett.

A.Grade winner was A.Gardiner with 71 nett from T.Carroll with 72nett on a c/b from C.Littlechild.

The ladies’ winner was T-L.Smith with 74nett from T.Stellema with 77nett.

NTPs were D.Schlenert, K.Hughes and T-L.Smith while the long drivers were T.Carroll, M.Styles, D.Mathew and T.Stellema. Alex won the $31- jackpot.

Success in the west!

B.Gordon (ladies captain) was the A.Grade winner at Cunnamulla as part of the Outback QLD Masters Tournament.

Well done Barbie.

By Thora-Lou SMITH