Bulahdelah Golf Club News

THE ladies played the last of the Medal rounds on Wednesday July 12th, and the winner was M.South with 69nett on a c/b from T.Stellema. B.Newton won the jackpot.

Twenty Vets played a stableford on Thursday July 13th, and A.Reekie won with 41pts from T.Crowther with 38pts and H.Pierson with 37pts. Great scores! NTPs were C.Nebauer, R.Norberry and T.Crowther.

Saturday July 15th was the 3 Man Ambrose Championship and 48 gentlemen competed for the glory. The winners with a score of 58nett were W.Pollard, A.Gardiner & M.Gardiner. They were very closely followed by D.Brown, R.Norberry & Z.Watt with 58.2nett. N.Malone, C.Malone & D.Shultz were 3rd with 58.84nett and 4th were G.Grainger, M.Bramble & J.Stellema with 59nett. NTPs were J.Graham, M.Styles, J.Parnell and T.Carroll. Long drivers were T.Carroll, A.Crick, D.Coleman and T-L.Smith. Mick Gardiner won the $52- jackpot. The ladies played a Stableford and the winner was A.Benson with a terrific score of 40pts, from T-L.Smith with 38pts. While the first few holes were played in very smoky conditions, the air finally cleared and a great day was enjoyed by all, topped off with a delicious BBQ after the game. The Ambrose event was generously sponsored by A.Benson, J.Parnell, and K.Bartlett (Travel Managers). Congratulations to all the winners.

By Thora-Lou SMITH