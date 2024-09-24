Bulahdelah Golf Club News



THE ladies played the 2nd round of their championship on Wednesday 11th September, and Terry Stellema was the daily winner with 68nett from Barbie Gordon with 69nett. Bernadette Newton won the jackpot, and Barbie leads the Championship by 3 strokes – the last round is on Wednesday 18th.

The Vets played a Stableford on Thursday 12th, and Peter Billinghurst was the winner with 41pts from David Flynn with 39pts and Glenn Grainger with 37pts. NTPs were Mick Welsh and Marty Bramble while Jeff Crockett won the jackpot and sunk the birdie putt. The Vets are holding a Men’s Veterans Open Day on Thursday 26th September. A great day is planned with generous prizes, raffles and delicious food. Contact Rod (0408 439 323) for more details and entries.

The Spring Cup was played on Saturday 14th September. It was a beautiful Spring day, and the A Grade and Cup winner was Geoff Harvey with 36pts from P.Cheers with 33pts. B Grade winner was Steve South with 33pts from John Stellema with 32pts. NTPs were Murray Sharp, Steve Sharp (x2) and David Schlenert. Long Drivers were Murray Sharp, Ryan McSweeny, Steve South and Alison Benson. Stewart McNaughton won the jackpot.

Sunday 15th was not so kind weather wise, and seven brave pairs contested the Mixed Foursomes Championship on a very cold, wet, windy, wintry day. Two pairs came in with 134 gross after 27 holes, and so the players had to “suit up” again and play 3 more holes. The 2024 Champions are Barbie Gordon and Geoff Harvey by 1 stroke in the play-off from Lou Smith and Arrin Gardiner.

Nett winners were Terry Stellema and Marty Bramble with 117.5nett. Marty Bramble got a NTP while Geoff Harvey got a NTP and the long drive. Terry Stellema also got a NTP and the long drive.

Congratulations to all the winners and to the rest of the players who stayed till the end!

By Thora-Lou SMITH

