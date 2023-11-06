Bulahdelah Show promises a great event

THE Bulahdelah Show is back this month with a return to its two-day format on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 November.

The local show is one of the top ten rural shows in NSW and this year will certainly live up to its reputation.



The Show committee has been working hard to ensure there is something for every taste of country life.

“We have some newer events such as the junior bull riding and all the usual things you would expect from a country show,” Bulahdelah Show President Gary Gooch said.

“The pavilion entries, sideshow alley and carnival always prove to be extremely popular and draw a large crowd.”

With live professional wrestling displays, a demolition derby, Young Woman of the Year and junior showgirls competitions, cattle and horse events amongst many other fun activities, it is an event not to be missed.

The activities will commence with the Bulahdelah Show Student Night, to be held on Wednesday, 8 November at 6pm.

The show will be officially opened on Saturday at 2pm by the State Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson.

This year features some novelty events such as yabby racing, the cake competition and the Dog High Jump which have all proved very popular in previous years.

The show will conclude with a spectacular fireworks display on Saturday night.

A full schedule of events and membership details can be located at https://bulahdelahshowsociety.org.au/.

By John SAHYOUN