Bulahdelah Show Returns

IT’S show time and the organisers of the Bulahdelah Show are calling for young women to enter the Young Women Of The Year Competition.

After a two year hiatus due to COVID, the much-anticipated Bulahdelah Show will be held at the picturesque Bulahdelah Showground on 18 – 19 November.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

It is time to dust off your cowboy hats and boots and join the community for a celebration that won’t be forgotten!

Georgina Cunich of the Bulahdelah Show Society told News Of The Area, “We are searching for young women and girls to participate in The Bulahdelah Young Woman of the Year Competition.”

The Senior event is open to girls 18-26 years of age who would like to be an ambassador for our local and surrounding areas.

“Contestants are independently judged on personality, and general knowledge of local and rural issues.

“The deserving winner will represent Bulahdelah at a Zone Final which will be held at Stroud on 11 February, 2023.”

This winner will represent our Zone in a State Final at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

“We are also seeking younger females to enter our Junior Showgirl Competition in the (12-14 years) section and the (15-17 years) section which also aim to recognise individual community and Show spirit.

“Additionally, the special Catherine Richardson Award will be re-introduced this year.”

Catherine was the 1991 Bulahdelah Showgirl, who tragically died after a fall from her horse.

This prestigious title recognises a female contestant’s contribution and involveement in both the community and Show events.

Interested participants can contact Dianne Stidolph on 0408492001.

By Marian SAMPSON