Bulahdelah students see off school in style

WITH the HSC examinations completed, the Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) Class of 2022 celebrated the successful end of their schooling at a formal event recently held at Bulahdelah Golf Club.

The glamorous end of year celebration was an opportunity for the graduates, their families and teachers to acknowledge this significant milestone achievement in style.



Following photographs with family and friends on the golf greens, dinner was enjoyed in the beautifully decorated function room.

The formal speeches during the evening brought a mix of tears, laughter and applause.

Year Advisors Jake Kinnear and Georgina Cunich, together with Principal George Frangos, congratulated the students on completing their schooling and wished them the best for their futures.

Olivia Smith spoke on behalf of the graduating class, thanking parents, carers and staff for their guidance and support.

The formalities concluded with Raylee Kierans and Tom McInerney, who completed their entire thirteen years of schooling at Bulahdelah Central School, cutting the graduation cake.

“The Year 12 formal is one of the most important events on our school calendar as it is the last formal occasion that our graduating students have together,” said Georgina Cunich, Rel. Deputy Principal, BCS.

“We are proud of the many achievements accomplished by this outstanding group of young people during their time at BCS.

“The sweet memories will forever remain in our hearts.”