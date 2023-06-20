Bulahdelah tops state tourism award

BULAHDELAH has received a judge’s commendation in the small tourist towns category of the 2023 State Top Tourism Town Awards.

This was the first year that Bulahdelah entered the competition and to make the final and then receive a commendation was a massive achievement.



The contest was divided into three sections of tiny, small and large tourist towns, with each category entrant up against some stiff competition.

Each entrant was required to produce a short video highlighting the main features of the area, and an itinerary of what a visitor may do in a short stay.

The votes of the public on various review sites were then tallied, all of which contributed to an entrant’s final score.

In their entry, Bulahdelah emphasised not only the great offerings of their locality, but the town’s role as the centre of the Mid North Coast’s best tourism region.

Bulahdelah used the theme of ‘It’s full of surprises’ as their focus.

“I think it went well,” Event Manager Dale Bradshaw said.

“We had a limited time to respond and there was much talent in our town contributing towards the competition.

“We are very pleased with the result.”

The team behind Bulahdelah’s entry said they found the process of the award useful as it made them take a hard look and deep dive into what the region has to offer.

The team will now update the information that is available to the general public with the overall aim to improve processes, get new ideas and think critically about how they operate.

The awards were announced at a NSW Tourism Conference in Sydney.

The award was received on behalf of Bulahdelah by MidCoast Mayor Claire Pontin and councillor Peter Howard.

The Bulahdelah Chamber would like to extend a big thank you to the entire team that put together the entry for Bulahdelah and to every person that voted for them.

By John SAHYOUN