Buluunggal Festival to celebrate Gumbaynggirr connections with Country

ON Saturday 6 May from 11am to 2.30pm, the second annual community festival led by Gumbaynggirr Custodian Uncle Bud Marshall will take place at the V-Wall, Nambucca Heads to celebrate the arrival of buluunggal (mullet) in the Nambucca River.

“Everyone is invited to come join us again to celebrate the ongoing signficance of the mullet run for relationships with Country,” said Uncle Bud.



“I want this to be another fun day for people to experience how strong this place is and to connect with Gumbaynggirr culture.

“The day is about connection and respect.

“That is the important thing and the main thing I want to share,” said Uncle Bud.

The Buluunggal Festival aims to be a day where Gumbaynggirr Custodians can share connections with Country and nourish relationships with buluunggal and the Nambucca River.

The day will include Gumbaynggirr storytelling, dance, music, stalls, and a free mullet BBQ for all to enjoy.

“The day is important for all who live on Gumbaynggirr Country because Country belongs to everyone, we don’t own it.

“We are here protecting it, looking after it and showing everyone else.

“People have got to learn the connection,” Uncle Bud continued.

This year’s festival will feature local musician Manduway Dutton and local bands Gunganbu, Juumbal Dreaming, Hot Mess and Kaya Boom.

An important part of the festival is learning from Gumbaynggirr Elders and deepening community appreciation of Gumbaynggirr seasons, cycles, and relationships that continue along the Nambucca River.

“My Uncle Benjie would sit up on that wall there, right in the middle.

“He’d watch the mullet come across the river.

“He’d know exactly where the mullet were going and then, bang, he would spear them.

“Our job as boys was to hold the end of the fishing line. Uncle Benjie would dive right in after the fish.

“He could hold his breath for the longest time.

“Aunty Byne would say, ‘Look out, here they come,’ and the mullet would come,” Uncle Bud explained.

“I want everyone who comes here to know where they are.

“I want them to follow in the footsteps of our ancestors.” Uncle Bud concluded.