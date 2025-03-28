Bunker Gallery grant issue resolved



AFTER a delay caused by conflict of interest concerns, a committee of City of Coffs Harbour councillors and the Acting General Manager, has approved a subsidy of $60,000 for the Bunker Gallery.

Councillor Tony Judge said there was no question of withholding the subsidy.

“It was included in the 2024-25 Council budget and the Gallery had already been asked to submit an invoice,” he said.

“However, Councillors noted that it was a substantial allocation of ratepayer funds that required a commitment by the Gallery and an assurance about their financial viability.”

The committee agreed that the funds would be released, but only after the Gallery signs a lease for the premises.

The Gallery is also required to submit a four-year business plan to demonstrate their financial plans for the future. No further Council funding will be provided.

By Andrew VIVIAN