Burn-offs begin at Gaagal Wanggaan National Park

“MOMENTOUS is how Jennie Rosser, Chairperson, Gaagal Wanggaan (South Beach) National Park Board of Management described the first burn of the national park in 20 years.

“On Wednesday 31 May, Aboriginal staff from the Coffs Coast area National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) carried out the first hazard reduction burn in Gaagal Wanggaan (South Beach) National Park,” Jenni told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This is the first hazard reduction burn in the park since the park was established as an Aboriginal owned and managed park in 2010, and the first time fire has been in the park in over 20 years.

“The aim of the burn was to reduce fuel loads in the park to reduce the risk of a wildfire impacting the Scotts Head township and community and to begin preparing the park for future cultural burning.”

Jennie lit the burn herself.

The whole process was supported by local Gumbaynggirr community members who cleared away vegetation around large trees ahead of the fire to prevent fire from spreading into the forest canopy.

“This is a momentous occasion, the start of bringing good fire back into the landscape as part of our long-term goal of future cultural burning in the park,” she said.

The collaborative burns have been taking place across the region for the past few weeks and will continue over winter as the perfect time to mitigate for bush fire season.

Private and business landowners are urged to prepare for the bushfire season, too, whether it’s a backyard blitz or private acreage burn-off.

NSW RFS Inspector Sandra Huer, District Manager of the Coffs Coast team told News Of The Area, “The cooler clear stable weather has allowed RFS to conduct Hazard Reduction Burning across the State.

“Now is the time to conduct the general housekeeping.

“Get into the garden – clear overgrown areas, prune back vegetation which is close to your home and clear gutters.”

The RFS also provides guidelines for those conducting a pile burn.

1. Check your area to see if you are allowed to burn; speak to council or RFS if you are not sure – fines can apply if you are in a designated no burn area.

2. You are only allowed to burn dry garden waste, not building and construction materials which are prohibited.

3. Choose a cleared area away from long grass or trees.

4. Construct your pile wide and low and away from fences, buildings and power lines.

5. 24 hours before burning you must notify the RFS at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/BFDP/burn-notifications

6. 24 hours before burning please notify your neighbours

7. Before you light up, check the weather.

If winds over fifteen kms per hour are predicted, don’t light your burn.

8. While burning you need to stay with your pile and have water available.

By Andrea FERRARI