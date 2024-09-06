Bush Fire Danger Period commences in Coffs and Bellingen LGAs



THE Bush Fire Danger Period commenced on Sunday 1 September in the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen local government areas (LGA).

Anyone wishing to conduct burning activities during the Bush Fire Danger Period must obtain a fire permit from their local Rural Fire Service (RFS) brigade or Fire Control Centre.



Acting Manager Natalie Ballard from the Coffs Coast RFS said the region is currently experiencing unseasonably warm conditions, and residents need to ensure they use fire in a safe and responsible manner.

“Fire permits are free and easy to obtain,” Ms Ballard said.

“The NSW RFS has introduced a new process to apply for fire permits.

“Applications can be made online via the RFS website.

“Landholders that are unable to apply online are still able to contact their local Fire Permit Officer via phone.”

Ms Ballard said while hazard reduction burns are an important part of preparations, landholders need to be mindful as warm and windy conditions mean fire can spread quickly and suddenly.

“Never leave a fire unattended and, if a fire does escape, make sure you call Triple Zero (000) immediately so that emergency services can respond and help to minimise the damage.”

Ms Ballard urged homeowners to prepare for the upcoming fire season.

“There are simple things you can do now to get ready for bush fire season – such as trimming trees or shrubs overhanging your roof, keeping a well maintained lawn, removing combustible material from around the home, cleaning out your gutters, and ensuring you have a sturdy hose and a reliable water supply.”

To apply for a fire permit online, go to www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or contact your local Fire Control Centre.