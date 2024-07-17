Bushfire inspections take to the sky in Karuah



A TRANSGRID helicopter will take to the skies in the Hunter next week to inspect high-voltage electricity transmission lines for the network’s annual bushfire prevention program.

The comprehensive inspections help identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of towers and transmission lines to ensure the safe operation of the network in the lead-up to summer.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Weather permitting, Transgrid will inspect transmission lines in or near Karuah, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Macquarie and Taree from July 16-21.

“Transgrid takes the risk of bushfires very seriously and the safety of our people, landowners and communities around our network is our first priority,” General Manager of Asset Management Lance Wee said.

“We are committing significant resources to inspect the network and carry out any necessary vegetation management and maintenance work to reduce the risk of bushfires in the lead-up to the 2024-25 summer period.”

Between February and September, specialist teams are inspecting transmission lines and infrastructure on Transgrid’s 13,000km network to help identify any vegetation encroachments and maintenance issues.

“People may see the helicopter flying along transmission lines so crews can inspect them and take photos to help identify any potential issues so we can proactively respond to addressing any bushfire risks,” Mr Wee said.

“We’d like to thank the community for their patience and understanding as we carry out these critical inspections to keep everyone safe.”

The helicopter will fly above transmission lines at about 50 kilometres per hour.

The schedule is subject to change.

For more information, please visit https://www.transgrid.com.au/customers-community/community-safety/managing-bush-fire-risk