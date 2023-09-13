Business Port Stephens offering employment information session for seniors

IN a bid to fill staff shortages and address the cost of living crisis, there is a move for seniors to get back into the workforce.

Business Port Stephens are holding an information session for seniors who might be interested in getting back into the employment market on their own terms.



The 55+ Employment Opportunity Session and morning tea is being held on Monday 18 September at Latitude One.

Marylou Stubbs of Business Port Stephens told News Of The Area, “We have businesses that are looking for casual staff in the following areas and would love to chat to you.”

“There are opportunities in aged care, hospitality, tourism, legal or accounting, computers/IT, administration, retail and customer service.

“You may be eligible for a Government initiative up to 31 December 2023 where additional earnings may not affect your pension,” she said.

To book into the session visit the Business Port Stephens Facebook page.

By Marian SAMPSON