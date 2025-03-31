BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Building a strong foundation for every child at Better Future Family Day Care



BETTER Future Family Day Care has been providing home-based early childhood education and care (ECEC) since 2013.

Being a home-based service, Better Future provides before and after school care, vacation care, weekend care, occasional care, emergency care, and full time care.

“Being a private, owner-operated service, we’re not just running a business – we’re investing in the future of the Dungog community,” said Better Future’s Diane Johanson.

“We offer a warm, home-like environment where relationships come first.

“Our smaller group sizes allow us to build genuine, trusting connections with both children and parents, creating a sense of belonging that larger centres often can’t provide.”

Diane holds a deep belief in the importance of building a “strong foundation” for every child.

“I’ve always been passionate about supporting children’s development, especially in their earliest years when learning and growth happen at an incredible pace,” she said.

“Over time, I saw how quality early education can shape a child’s future, improve their confidence, and set them up for lifelong success.”

Diane said Better Future sets itself apart from local competitors through a “deep commitment to community, cultural inclusion, and personalised care”.

“Unlike larger services that may take a one-size-fits-all approach, we tailor our programs to the specific needs of families in our local area – ensuring every child feels seen, valued, and supported.”

Better Future supports local families with children aged zero to 13.

They aim to offer culturally responsive early childhood education and care, welcoming families from diverse backgrounds, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

