BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Celebrating five years of GP services at Triple C Health



ESTABLISHED in March 2020, the Triple C Health Family Practice celebrates its five-year anniversary this month. Opening its doors as a solo GP clinic, navigating through multiple challenges and triumphs, it has grown into a cornerstone of health and well-being in Karuah, bringing in multiple GPs, allied health and pathology services to the local community.

It continues to grow today, building on the vision of “Competence, Compassion and Care; striving for patient centred holistic approach in General Practice services to the local community”.

“This is a perfect moment for us to reflect on our remarkable journey and the transformative impact our practice has created in providing healthcare to the local area,” the Triple C Health team said.

The journey began in the transformed ‘Bait and Tackle’ shop in Karuah with a small, dedicated team of just three, right as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Despite the many challenges that came with such an uncertain time, Triple C Health adapted quickly, implementing Telehealth services, offering carpark COVID testing, and leading essential vaccination clinics.

“It was during this challenging period that we truly began building strong, trusting relationships with our community – a bond that continues to grow today,” the team said.

“As we navigated the next few years, reaching beyond the small footstep in Karuah, we expanded our services, opening branch clinics in Bulahdelah and Waratah.

“This expansion not only enhanced the sustainability and viability of the practice but also allowed us to maintain our focus on patient-centred, multidisciplinary care involving a wider community group of allied health specialists and ensure retention of our GP workforce.”

Today, the practice is proud to be in its second triennium of accreditation by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, a recognition of commitment to providing quality healthcare.

One of the greatest challenges facing rural GP clinics is the recruitment and retention of high-quality general practitioners.

Triple C Health has overcome this by creating a supportive and collaborative teaching environment and building a close team who enjoy teaching/learning.

“Our practice fosters continuous learning and professional development, ensuring our team remains motivated and equipped to provide the best care possible.

“As an RACGP accredited training site for GP registrars, we continue to strive for excellence, taking into consideration feedback from our patients, local community regular training/practice meetings and close partnerships with public health organisations, local hospitals and rural doctors’ network.

“As we look ahead, we remain committed to our core values of holistic compassionate and preventive care.

“Through regular health assessments, early detection, and comprehensive management plans for chronic diseases, we endeavour to support our patients every step of the way and be the partner in health with the notion of ‘prevention is better than cure’.

“This five-year milestone is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team, as well as the trust and support of the community we serve.

“At Triple C Health, we are excited for what the future holds and look forward to continuing our journey of growth and excellence in primary healthcare.”