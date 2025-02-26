BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Discover the untamed wilderness with Aus to Africa Tours and Safaris



THE scent of bushveld sage drifts on the breeze as lilac-breasted rollers dart through the air and the haunting call of the African fish eagle echoes above.

Herds of elephants approach waterholes, while zebras and wildebeest graze, or call across the savannah.

From dawn to dusk, predators like lions and leopards silently stalk, keeping all on edge.

Yet life in the wild continues – grazing, foraging, and drinking – despite the constant threat.

Gary and Michelle Collard – Coffs Harbour locals for 15 years and former owners of a popular local café and roastery – have lived, breathed and embraced this life in the wild.

Through their company, Aus to Africa Tours and Safaris, Gary and Michelle offer small-group, personally escorted safari experiences from Australia to the breathtaking wilderness of Southern Africa.

“Our tours highlight the very best of Botswana, Victoria Falls, Namibia, Cape Town, and other carefully selected parts of South Africa, focusing on personalised, immersive wildlife adventures,” Gary and Michelle said.

Over decades of experience managing exclusive game lodges and resorts in Botswana and South Africa, the pair hosted high-profile guests like Prince Harry, Prince Philip and Lily Collins.

It was these experiences, and personal connection to the continent, that led them to launch Aus to Africa Tours and Safaris.

“We felt passionate about sharing the unforgettable wildlife experiences we cherish with fellow Australians, making it easier for them to explore this magnificent part of the world safely and comfortably,” they said.

“What truly sets us apart is our hands-on approach, personal attention, and small group sizes (6 to 12 people).

“We offer exclusive, escorted safari experiences with a focus on eco-tourism, conservation and sustainability.

“Our itineraries are designed with insider knowledge of the very best and most pristine wildlife destinations and local cultures.”

Aus to Africa itineraries include visits through the Okavango Delta, Moremi, Chobe and Khwai, as well as cultural experiences in local villages.

They also offer add-on tours to destinations like Cape Town, the Drakensberg mountains, and private game reserves.

Exclusive packages can include experiences like the luxurious Rovos Rail journeys, surf/safari adventures, and golf safaris.

“From witnessing the sunrise over the Okavango or setting over the Savuti Channel to hearing the powerful roar of a lion close to your vehicle, every moment is awe-inspiring.

“With a blend of adventure, nature, and luxury, you’ll enjoy spotting leopards in trees and elephants and animals grazing near your tent, all with the added peace of mind that comes with expert guidance, your safety and comfort every step of the way.”

Aside from their experience, Gary and Michelle are also unique in their unwavering dedication to sustainability and eco-tourism.

“We believe in leaving no trace, ensuring the land remains as wild and pristine as it’s been for millennia.

“With us, you’ll explore Africa as it was meant to be; untouched, remote, and teeming with life, while knowing your safari is helping preserve these lands for generations to come.”

Gary and Michelle invite you to join Aus to Africa Tours and Safaris for the “adventure of a lifetime”.

“Whether you crave the thrill of a lion’s roar, the serenity of elephants wandering by, or the awe of a leopard in the wild, this isn’t just a holiday.

“It’s your chance to connect with nature in its most untamed form.

“Let Africa’s wild beauty shape your journey.”