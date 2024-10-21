BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Education and animal conservation at Oakvale Wildlife Park



OAKVALE Wildlife Park is a family-owned and operated wildlife park in Port Stephens, proudly celebrating 45 years of providing immersive wildlife experiences and promoting conservation education.

Founded by Geoff and Elaine Sansom, the park originally began as a dairy farm, with local schools visiting to learn about farm life and animal care.

The idea for Oakvale was sparked during a family holiday to Queensland, where a visit to ‘The Big Cow’ inspired Geoff and Elaine to transform their farm into a wildlife park.

Oakvale Farm & Fauna World officially opened on 1 November 1979, and in 2017, rebranded to Oakvale Wildlife Park.

Today, Oakvale is a cherished destination for visitors of all ages, offering unique opportunities to connect with wildlife through fun, educational experiences.

“Oakvale Wildlife Park distinguishes itself through its commitment to hands-on, interactive experiences that foster genuine connections between visitors and wildlife,” says park owner Kent Samson.

Visitors to Oakvale Wildlife Park can anticipate a fun-filled day of adventure, relaxation and education.

“We offer a variety of engaging activities, including hands-on animal encounters, keeper talks, and feeding shows, all designed to promote a greater appreciation for our precious wildlife,” Kent said.

“Guests can cool off at our Splash Bay water park, explore our expansive 25 acres filled with diverse animal species, and enjoy our large shaded playgrounds.”

Guests can enjoy hands-on animal interactions, including feeding free-range kangaroos, quokkas, and farm animals.

Oakvale also provides unique private wildlife encounters where visitors can get up close and personal with some of the park’s most popular residents.

“Our educational programs and daily keeper talks focus on wildlife conservation and education on sustainability, allowing visitors to learn about the importance of protecting endangered species,” Kent said.

“Guests can experience these moments together during our special events, such as school holiday programs, themed days, and birthday celebrations.”

An on-site café serves a variety of delicious meals, snacks, and drinks, while BBQ and picnic areas are offered where visitors can bring their own food or enjoy a picnic-style lunch amidst nature.

“To capture lasting memories, our photo centre offers professional photography sessions with the animals, and visitors can take home a variety of souvenirs from our gift shop to commemorate their time at Oakvale,” Kent said.

“We also cater to corporate groups, birthday parties, special events, and school groups, offering customised programs that align with educational curriculums, making Oakvale a sought-after destination for school excursions.

“Whether a casual family visit or a large group booking, we provide tailored experiences to ensure every guest has a memorable and enjoyable day at the park.”

