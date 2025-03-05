BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Hairhouse expands to Coffs Harbour



A LEADING brand with over 30 years’ experience, Hairhouse is officially opening its newest location at Park Beach Plaza next week.

The grand opening is on Thursday 13 March.

Each Hairhouse location combines a retail store featuring 200-plus globally loved haircare brands with a professional hair studio.

“Healthy hair starts at Hairhouse,” the team said.

“We’re the home of trusted, salon-approved haircare and styling brands, powered by professionals who are passionate about helping you achieve your best hair.

“Our expert team provides personalised hair consultations, teaching you how to use the right products and tools to suit your hair needs.

“We know that 98 percent of people have a hair concern, and with the most knowledgeable team in the industry, we have the tools to solve the world’s hairiest problems.

“From hair that glows to bangs that bounce, we’re here to help you celebrate the beauty of you.”

Hairhouse studios are designed to elevate your personal style with professional expertise.

“At Hairhouse, we stock over 200 leading haircare and styling brands, including Kevin Murphy, Kérastase, L’Oréal, Eleven, Cloud Nine, Halo, ghd, K18, SexyHair, Mermade, NAK Hair, Redken and much more.

“Visit Hairhouse Coffs Harbour and discover the ultimate destination for professional haircare, expert advice, and premium salon services.”

From Thursday 13 to Sunday 16 March, customers are invited to join the Grand Opening celebrations with exclusive offers, complimentary services, and exciting prizes.

Deals include a saving of 20 percent for Style Society Members (T&Cs and exclusions apply).

Attendees can also take advantage of a Complimentary Blowdry and Treatment (T&Cs and exclusions apply, subject to appointment availability).

On Saturday, 15 March, the first 30 customers to spend $75 or more will receive a free Cloud Nine The Original Iron Giftset valued at $349 (T&Cs and exclusions apply).

The first 70 customers to spend $75 or more will receive a free gift bag valued at $150 (T&Cs and exclusions apply).