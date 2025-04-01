BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Invest in wellness with Easy IV



EASY IV help people feel better, faster – with targeted IV vitamin infusions designed to support energy, hydration, recovery, immunity, and overall wellness.

Proudly based at Taylors Beach, inside The Vibe Recovery Lab & Next Level Fitness, Easy IV offer a fully mobile service that brings IV therapy directly to your home, holiday stay, or event.

“We’ve been operating since February 2025, but our roots in health and wellness run much deeper,” said Easy IV co-founder Samantha Gardner.

“Whether you’re run-down, prepping for a big week, or just looking to feel like your best self again, we’ve got your back.”

Ten years ago, Samantha survived a high-speed car crash that forced her to hit “pause and reevaluate everything” – especially her health.

What followed was years of trial, learning, and investing in wellness.

“I became fascinated by how the body can heal and thrive with the right support,” Samantha said.

“That experience eventually led me to create Easy IV – a space where others could access the kind of health tools I wish I’d had back then: accessible, personalised, and truly supportive.”

Easy IV is proud to be the first and only vitamin infusion business in the Bay, offering something truly unique to both locals and visitors.

“We combine medical-grade care with a relaxed, personal approach that helps clients feel supported and understood.

“Whether you visit our clinic or we come to you, you’ll always feel like you’re in expert hands.”

Easy IV offers a range of IV vitamin infusions designed to support: energy and vitality; stress and nervous system reset; immunity and illness recovery; hydration and post-travel recovery; skin, hair and hormonal balance.

“Every treatment starts with a free 10-minute consultation with one of our experienced medical team members to make sure your therapy is tailored to you,” Samantha said.

As IV therapy is a medical treatment, each infusion requires a valid prescription.

Easy IV works with a team of doctors and nurse practitioners to set clients up with a 12-month treatment plan.

“We also welcome working alongside your existing doctor or medical team, to ensure a seamless, supportive approach to your health,” Samantha said.

Easy IV offers a free 10-minute consultation with their medical team to help customise and guide your treatment safely and confidently.

A ten percent discount is also offered to Defence and Emergency Services personnel, and captains and crew currently sailing in the Sail Port Stephens regatta.