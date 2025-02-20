Business Showcase: Kew Corner Store celebrates a decade of community and connection



NESTLED in the heart of Kew, Kew Corner Store has become more than just a local café and general store – it has transformed into a true cornerstone of the community.

This year marks a significant milestone as the beloved store celebrates 10 years under the ownership of Staffan Andler and his family.

A decade defined by resilience, generosity, and unwavering dedication to the people of Camden Haven, the store has earned its place as a vital community hub.

A key part of this commitment has been the store’s ongoing partnership with Camden Haven Community at 3, supporting the community year after year with the Christmas Giving Tree, food and cash donations – all made possible by the generosity of local businesses and residents.

From the very beginning, Kew Corner Store has been a gathering place – not just for coffee and meals, but for connection and mutual support.

Under Staffan’s leadership, the store has continuously championed community spirit through a wide range of initiatives, including:

● Fundraising for Tanna Island and Vanuatu coffee growers, ensuring fair opportunities and sustainable growth for international farming communities.

● Supporting local sports clubs such as Camden Haven Redbacks, and Camden Haven Netball Club.

● Backing the Kendall Blues Supporters, Camden Haven Show Society, and teaming up with Peak Coffee, Norco Milk, Ken Little Fruit & Veg, and other suppliers on numerous occasions to make fundraising events successful.

● Hosting community-driven events like Howie’s Day, golf days, and numerous cancer charity fundraisers.

● Organising Farmers Donation Drives, ensuring assistance for those struggling in times of hardship.

● Supporting local businesses and organisations, including the Camden Haven Chamber of Commerce, to encourage economic growth and unity.

● Supporting local groups such as Kew Country Club Bowls and Golf.

Beyond these initiatives, Staffan has played an active role in improving the Kew community as a whole, collaborating with local businesses and the council to enhance the town’s appearance and functionality, making it a more vibrant and welcoming place for residents and visitors alike.

“It’s not been easy running a business, but the good outweighs the bad big time,” said Staffan.

“We just love our community.”

In the face of adversity, Kew Corner Store has proven itself a pillar of strength and support.

When the region was hit hard by floods and fires before the COVID-19 pandemic, the store remained unharmed, yet Staffan and his family felt a deep calling to contribute.

They made a significant donation to Camden Haven Community at 3 to aid in the rebuilding and relocation efforts that followed these disasters.

Kew Corner Store is also steeped in history, situated in a location of deep historical significance.

Once the home of Nancy Bird Walton, “Australia’s First Lady of Flight”, the store was operated by her father from 1914 to 1917.

This rich history connects the store to a legacy of innovation, independence, and dedication to service, echoing the values that Nancy embodied throughout her life.

Over the past decade, the store has grown while staying true to its core mission of serving the community. Key milestones include the introduction of the Kew Gardens Café backyard and cubby house, the addition of daily breakfast service, the promotion of Peak Coffee in support of the local coffee industry, and recognition as a finalist in the Port Macquarie Business Awards.

The store has also welcomed notable guests, including State MP Leslie Williams, Federal MP David Gillespie, Mayor Adam Roberts, and former mayors Peter Besseling and Peta Pinson, further solidifying its position as a key local business.

The store’s commitment to quality is reflected in its stock of fresh, local produce, ensuring that customers have access to the finest ingredients and products from regional suppliers.

Looking forward, Staffan and his family remain committed to strengthening ties with local suppliers, promoting sustainable practices, and deepening community connections.

They plan to expand the café and introduce new locally sourced products.

The store will continue to be a warm hub for all, with an expanded selection of local, sustainable offerings.

In exciting news, Staffan’s son, Max, has joined the Kew team, following in his dad’s footsteps to carry on the family’s legacy.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without our dedicated staff,” said Staffan, acknowledging the vital role they play in the store’s success.

As Kew Corner Store celebrates this incredible milestone, it is a testament not only to the store itself but to the wonderful community that has supported it throughout the years.

Through both challenges and triumphs, the store has remained dedicated to serving, connecting, and giving back.

Here’s to another decade of great coffee, delicious food, and unforgettable memories.

Happy 10th Birthday, Kew Corner Store!