BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Moran Stockton – Meet Frank and Sandra Glasson



WHEN Caz Glasson found herself navigating interstate support services for her parents Sandra and Frank who were living in Melbourne, Caz quickly realised that she needed to find a more practical solution and suggested that Sandra and Frank think about relocating to NSW to be closer to family.

To her relief, Sandra and Frank were keen on the idea and she was quickly booking flights whilst they packed up ready for the move to Moran Stockton.

Fast forward three months and the Glasson’s haven’t looked back.

They enjoy being in Stockton which reminds them of the Mornington Peninsula.

Frank makes the most of having the local IGA, chemist and shops close by and the nice flat paths along the water’s edge which he enjoys with Caz and her dogs when they come to visit.

Sandra is relishing the social side of living in Moran Stockton; she enjoys bingo, new friends, and the lifestyle activities on offer.

More than anything she is thrilled that she and Frank are still able to enjoy living together in their double ‘companion’ room which has two beds and a private ensuite bathroom.

After nearly 60 years of marriage this couple who met in their late teens and married in their early twenties have raised three children and have lived in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Frank describes himself as an entrepreneur and supported by Sandra he successfully built, owned, and sold several businesses, finally retiring as a successful Melbourne real estate agent a few years ago due to his declining health.

When asked Sandra and Frank what their secret to a long and successful marriage was, Frank laughed and said, “As the saying goes ‘happy wife, happy life!

“We played to our strengths, supported each other and I always knew that Sandra was the boss at home.”

The Gasson’s daughter, Caz, said, “Having Mum and Dad so far away and trying to support them and their declining health from a distance was hard.

“We have all been so warmly welcomed by the team at Moran Stockton, the communication is excellent, the team really care and have taken the time to get to know us as individuals and as a family.

“Sandra and Frank are safe and well cared for, we couldn’t be happier.”

If you would like to know more about Residential Aged Care at Moran Stockton, please call them for a chat on 02 4907 1300.

If you are interested in joining as a team member visit https://careers.morangroup.com.au/job-board/

www.morangroup.com.au | www.facebook.com/moranagedcare