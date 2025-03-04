BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Stress free holidays with Karryn Bartlett



HAVING worked in the travel industry for more than 30 years, personal travel manager Karryn Bartlett says she still treats the organisation of all her clients’ holidays as if they were her own.

Working with TravelManagers, Karryn serves the Hawks Nest, Tea Gardens and Bulahdelah areas, using her expertise and knowledge to plan holiday and cruise adventures.

“You may need a flight here, want to experience a cruise for the first time or the 10th time, or you love travel but don’t like organising it,” Karryn said.

“I take a lot of enjoyment out of seeing my clients happy with their holiday plans.

“If you love travelling, going on holidays and don’t want to worry and stress about organising it all, I am the person to talk to.”

After growing up in an Air Force family and joining the Australian Navy as an 18 year old, Karryn travelled the globe. “When it came to what I wanted to do after my time in the Navy, the obvious answer was to use my love of travel to inspire others.

“My first job after the Navy was in a travel agency and I haven’t looked back.”

As a personal travel manager, Karryn visits most of her clients in the comfort of their own home.

“I sit down with them and help plan their bucket list trips or their small trips within Australia.

“I am a Cruise Lines International Australasia Masters Accredited Cruise Consultant, I have been a finalist in the CLIA Home-Based Mobile Agent of the Year for three years running, and I am ranked in the top 25 Cruise Consultants in Australia.

“No trip is too small or too large for me to help plan.

“Cruising is my passion but as a travel professional I look after my clients with whatever travel plans they would like to do.”

Karryn’s keen eye for detail and decades of experience can prove invaluable.

“I use my expertise and experience to guide them to what would suit them so they have a holiday to remember,” she said.

“I ensure my clients have the correct visas, travel insurance and hints and tips for their holidays.

“If they are overseas and require assistance I am there 24/7 via WhatsApp so they can contact me.”

Karryn is able to access the majority of travel promotions on offer, and is keen to share those with the community.

A Travel & Cruise Expo will be held at the Hawks Nest Golf Club on Saturday 5 April from 10.30am – 2.30pm, with over 30 tour operators and cruise set to attend.

“There will be some amazing Expo travel specials and lucky door prizes on offer for those who attend,” Karryn said.