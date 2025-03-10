BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Timeless style at The Studio



A HAIRDRESSER for over 40 years, Nina Hogan offers a “fresh, yet experienced” take on style.

Having recently arrived in Nelson Bay after owning her own salons in Canberra, Nina is offering a professional, glamorous hair styling experience through her new venture – The Studio.

Based in Nelson Bay Towers on Magnus Street, Nelson Bay, the boutique salon offers top quality “one-on-one service from start to finish”.

“Gaining experience over many years of hair styling, I have the expertise to be highly skilled in all aspects of hairdressing,” Nina said.

“While I am an advanced cutting specialist, I am also a highly skilled colourist, from blondes to high fashion colours known as ‘rainbow colouring’ and everything in between.

“I also do a mean French roll and hair for special events with a modern twist.”

Despite having decades of experience, Nina’s work remains extremely relevant to the latest vogue, something she says is “critical to remain current in this industry”.

“I believe everyone should look and feel comfortable within themselves.

“Hair is a reflection of our personalities and that is on show to the world.

“While everyone may not want stand out hair styles, we all want to reflect our best to others.

“I’m here to help bring your inner self to life.”

Nina is also adapting her work to the climactic conditions of Port Stephens.

“One thing I have noticed by living here in the Bay is the humidity is a killer for good hair.

“I make my clients’ hair look the very best at its worst, that way it can withstand the elements.”

With client comfort of the utmost importance to Nina, she offers ‘silent appointments’.

“These are held for many reasons,” she said.

“Some people are socially awkward and having a silent appointment makes them feel comfortable, or someone could have extreme grief, say the loss of a family member, and need their hair done to look respectable for the funeral but don’t have the strength to talk.

“My salon is a safe place for everyone.”

Sustainability is also a major feature of Nina’s work.

“My salon will be a sustainable salon, in conjunction with Sustainable Salons Australia.

“This means that 95 percent of all resources that would normally end up in landfill are taken and repurposed into the community across Australia.”

She is also utilising a completely organic colouring system.

Nina is offering a special deal for NOTA readers.

The first five people to ring or text Nina’s number and make a booking will receive 50 percent off a shampoo, cut and blow wave.

“They will need to reference this article,” she said.