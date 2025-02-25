BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Travel options galore with Travelwise



TRAVELWISE owner and operator Steve Gatland has learned a lot in 20 years of running tours to Tasmania.

A new offering for the company, Travelwise’s “Pure Tasmania” tour is a culmination of highlights from those two decades.

“This 17 day, all-inclusive, fully guided tour takes place each year when Tassie Springtime colours are at their peak,” Mr Gatland said.

“We are confident that our guests will be sailing on the new Spirit of Tasmania this October.”

Mr Gatland will be conducting this tour with his trusty team, so you will be assured of a magnificent touring holiday.

“Coupled with door-to-door pick-up and drop-off for our Port Stephens customers, this is definitely the trip of a lifetime,” he said.

The route takes in Devonport, Burnie, Stanley, Cradle Mountain, Strahan, Hobart, Bruny Island, Port Arthur, Ross, Swansea, Bicheno, St Helens, Scottsdale and Launceston.

Family-owned and operated since 2000, Travelwise provides all-inclusive, fully guided tours for the active and not-so-active traveller.

“We provide amazing experiences to locations you may not otherwise be able to travel to,” Mr Gatland.

Travelwise organises everything from coach transport, flights, accommodation, meals, activities, entries and tours to ensure a “seamless travel experience”.

Mr Gatland was inspired to enter the industry after seeing a gap in the local tourism market.

“I saw there was a lack of travel options that would depart from our local residential areas, especially for our retired people,” he said.

Travelwise’s coaches offer two entry doors (less queueing when boarding and departing), clean bathrooms, double filtered water stations, WIFI internet, DVD entertainment, and large reclining seats.

Comfort and convenience are top priorities.

“We average 30 passengers on a 51 passenger coach for extended tours, offering plenty of room to spread out when on tour,” Mr Gatland said.

Customers can expect a safe, reliable first class service with a personalised experience.

“Guests booking on-board may have a special dietary requirement or may have ability concerns which we can cater for,” Mr Gatland said.

“We have options for the active and not-so-active travellers.

“We aim to provide for all abilities.”