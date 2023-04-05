Busy april for Tea Gardens RSL sub-Branch

THE Tea Gardens RSL sub-Branch have an exciting schedule of events planned for April.

On 23 April at 2.30pm, the sub-Branch will be ‘burying’ a time capsule filled with memorabilia from the sub-Branch and crosses from local Schools from Medowie to Nabiac.



As part of the service, the sub-Branch will be unveiling a board explaining the history of the military themed mural at Anzac Park, Tea Gardens.

“After vandalism last year we have restored the mural with financial help from the Boomerang Ladies and artistic work by Jock Williams,” Jenny Ross-Henry, Secretary, Tea Gardens RSL sub-Branch, told News Of The Area.

Many local children and adults were involved in the original creation of the mural, and all are invited to attend on April 23.

“Naturally it is an open invitation to all members of the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest community, but because of privacy laws we have found it very difficult to trace those involved to invite them personally.

“We have worked tremendously hard to get to this stage and thank all for their donations of photos and memorabilia for the capsule which is to be opened in 50 years time.

“A huge rock, thanks to Woodies Garden Centre, Ken Woodward and Lofty Cranes, will be placed over the capsule with an appropriate plaque.

“We deem it an excellent way to promote the RSL and salute our veterans past and present,” Jenny said.

On ANZAC Day, Tuesday April 25, the sub-Branch will host a Dawn Service at 6am at Anzac Park, followed by a free ‘gunfire breakfast’ at Tea Gardens Country Club.

“This food is donated by the Club and cooked by members of Pindimar RFS,” Jenny said.

The Anzac Day march will form up in Ogden Street at 10:30am and the commemoration will start at 11am.

“Sir Peter Sinclair will give the oration for ANZAC and he together with Rev Richard Goscombe will unveil and dedicate the rock and time capsule after the service,” Jenny said.

“Lunch and 2UP etc will follow at the Country Club.

“This year we have to charge $10 for lunch, drinks can be purchased at the Club but veterans with medals will be treated to free drinks.

“We have a dedicated band of people who have volunteered to sell badges and tokens this ANZAC Day and thank the Hawks Nest Golf Club, the Country Club and Coles for their continued support,” Jenny said.