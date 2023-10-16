Buy a Widow a Coffee Campaign and Lapel Pin Fundraiser launch ahead of War Widows Day 2023

AUSTRALIAN War Widows NSW (AWWNSW) has launched its annual fundraising campaigns, the Buy a Widow a Coffee Campaign and Lapel Pin Fundraiser, ahead of War Widows Day on Thursday 19 October.

With one in five households connected to defence, this second-ever War Widows Day in NSW will pay tribute to the 15,000 war widows of the past and today, and acknowledge the important role they play in Australia’s defence system.



Renee Wilson, CEO of AWWNSW told News Of The Area, “War Widows Day is just so special to our members, particularly those in the area of Coffs Harbour.

“When I visited them last year, I could see how much it means to them to be seen and recognised by their community.

“Up until now they have felt forgotten and left behind.

“War Widows Day is an important day because as a community we can say thank you to them and recognise all who’s loved one has passed as a result of their service for their sacrifices.”

The two fundraising campaigns are aimed at Aussies across the country with all funds raised assisting in the delivery of much needed support services and social connection programs.

AWWNSW’s ‘Buy a Widow a Coffee Campaign’ will run over the course of October for the Australian public to purchase a virtual coffee for a war widow in NSW.

Since a large majority of the AWWNSW members are located in regional and rural communities, this meaningful donation will offer the widows in these locations the opportunity to connect with their local War Widow’s social club and enjoy a coffee amongst friends who have a similar lived experience to them.

The donations, starting at $5, will be shared with the members of AWWNSW.

To buy a coffee, go to https://buy-a-widow-a-coffee.raisely.com/

The limited-release wattle lapel pins of support are available for $10 each.

The wattle represents Australian resilience, strength, and remembrance, the qualities so often displayed by Australia’s war widows.

The wattle also is in remembrance of the tradition of World War I, to press and send wattle to the wounded and to bury with fallen soldiers.

You can purchase your wattle pin by visiting the War Widows website at https://warwidowsnsw.com.au/.

By Andrea FERRARI