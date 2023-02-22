C.ex Bowls Club

C.EX Coffs Bowls Club held their Annual Gala Day with players from District Clubs participating in the first District Gala Day for 2023.

Gala Days are a chance for bowlers to come together in the true spirit of the game and just relax, enjoy and meet other players from our District.

With players from Woolgoolga through to South West Rocks a great day was had by all.

After our game of bowls a lovely lunch was enjoyed with lots of goodies to be won in raffles including much appreciated vouchers from the Chicken Shop in the Palm Centre.

The six line winners on the day won a beautiful fruit basket made up by Fresco Marketplace.

Fresco’s also donated the main prize in our raffles, an enormous basket full of goodies.

Many thanks to our supporters, Fresco and the Chicken Shop.

Thursday 9 February: Robyn Groundwater, Margaret Stocks, Brenda Fane d Jill Merchant, Angela Fryer, Jan Appleton 21-7; Sue Wilson, Chris Irvine, Dot Heron d Joce Landrey, Jeanette Kutz, Shirley Willis 16-6.

Tuesday 14 February: Jill Merchant, Jan Appleton, Di De La Cruz d Joan Griffin, Robyn Groundwater, Shirley Willis 12-8.

Thursday 16 February: Robyn Groundwater, Jan Appleton d Joan Griffin, Di De La Cruz 27-12.

By Mary BUCKLEY