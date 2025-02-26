C.ex Coffs to host NRL Vegas Watch Party



FOOTY fans are being invited by C.ex Coffs to celebrate the start of a new NRL season with a Vegas Watch Party planned for this Sunday, 2 March.

The NRL heads to Las Vegas for Round 1, with all games showing on the Legends Sports Lounge big screen, plus multiple large screens around the venue.

Doors open at 9am, with the first game of the day between English Super League sides Wigan and Warrington kicking off at 8.30am.

The Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors clash in the opening game of the NRL season from 11am, before the Australian Jillaroos take on England in the women’s international from 1pm.

Penrith Panthers begin their quest for a fifth straight premiership when they take on the Cronulla Sharks from 3.30pm.

The event will feature NRL Ambassador Aiden Tolman, and Michael “Moffee” Moffett from Triple M.

There will also be fun games, giveaways and competitions, including footy throwing, a hot dog eating contest and Pick the Margin comp.

Plus, fans will have the chance to win team jerseys and there will be three chances to win a trip for two to Las Vegas in 2026.

Footy fans will have the chance to enjoy a special Vegas-inspired menu, including buffalo wings, classic American double cheeseburger, loaded fries, crispy onion rings, gourmet hot dogs & more.

An NRL Watch Party Family Zone will also feature on the day, where you can bring the kids in to watch the games in the Vista Lounge.

There will be free hot snacks for the kids plus a visit from Connor the Balloon Twister.

By Aiden BURGESS