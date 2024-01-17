Cadd, Morris and Shorrock head to Coffs Harbour for legends concert



WITH just over a week to go until one of the most anticipated events on the Coffs Coast entertainment calendar, organisers are gearing up for a hectic final eight days.

On Saturday January 27, music legends Brian Cadd, Russell Morris and Glenn Shorrock will come together for a night to remember at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.



Organisers John Logan Entertainment (JLE) have been busy with the final preparations for the concert.

“It has been a busy time, lots of early mornings and late nights,” John said.

“We’ve been to so many other towns spreading the word, I sometimes forget what town we are in.”

Gates will open at 5pm and the music starts at 6pm with Mal Eastick.

Brian and Glenn will then play with the Little Steely Band and Russell his own band.

The concert is expected to finish around 9.45pm.

Special traffic provisions will be in place in and around the Gardens, with no right turn into Hardacre St from 5pm.

After the event, there will be no left turn coming out of Hardacre St.

“After consultation with Police, we have put these simple plans in place to minimise disruption,” John said.

“We also encourage people to park away from the site and where possible walk to the Gardens. “There is a generous drop off zone at the front gate so those with any mobility problems can be dropped off right out front.”

Tickets are available at trybooking.com, with organisers reminding the community to only purchase from the one accredited agency to avoid scams.

If unsure, call the JLE office on 66 528266.