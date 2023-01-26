Call to join Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drugs Consumer Advisory Group

THE Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) invites residents to join the Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drugs Consumer Advisory Group.

The Consumer Advisory Group, which was established in 2016, provides an opportunity for people with a lived experience of mental illness, alcohol and/or other drugs to co-design services with MNCLHD.



Mental Health Consumer Partnership Coordinator Nicholas Kosseris said consumers, carers and community members play an important role contributing to the development, planning and evaluation of Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drugs services.

“Many people who develop substance use disorders are also diagnosed with mental health conditions so it’s important for us to address these together,” Nicholas told News Of The Area.

“Membership of the consumer advisory group gives people the opportunity to draw on their past experience and turn it into a positive to make change for the service and other people.”

Members of the Consumer Advisory Group have the opportunity to be involved in the decision-making processes of the Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drugs services and are able to provide feedback directly to management.

“Applications are encouraged from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, those from culturally diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities and all age groups, especially young people.”

Anyone interested in joining the Mental Health Alcohol and Other Drugs Consumer Advisory Group is encouraged to apply by Thursday 30 January 2023.

The group meets every two months (six meetings a year) at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

For more information, or to request an application form, contact Nicholas Kosseris by email on Nicholas.Kosseris@health.nsw.gov.au or phone 6589 2585.

By Andrea FERRARI