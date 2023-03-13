Calling all artists and sculptors: Entries for the Anderson Art Award close on 30 March

IT is only a few weeks now before entries for the Anderson Art Award close on Thursday 30 March.

Prizes of $3,000 as well as $500 Highly Commended awards are offered in each of two categories:

1. two-dimensional (2D) works (paintings, prints and photographs).

2. three-dimensional (3D) works such as sculptures.



Entries to the competition are open to anyone.

“Entry forms and Conditions of Entry can be found on our website but hardcopy entry forms are also available from ‘The Gallery’ at 81 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens,” said Ian Morphett, Anderson Art Award Coordinator, Galleries in the Gardens Inc.

“You can also send a 2D or 3D entry form request to ianmorphett@gmail.com,” he said.

This inaugural competition celebrates the enormous contributions to the arts on the Myall Coast over many years by Lee and Rob Anderson.

In 2017 they purchased an historic cottage on the Myall River waterfront at Tea Gardens and offered it to the Galleries in the Gardens (GiG) cooperative of 50 local artists to operate as a not-for-profit art gallery.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2022, ‘The Gallery’ has been a great success with high visitation rates, many art sales and frequent return visits.

Ms Kim Blunt, Senior Curator at Maitland Regional Art Gallery, will judge the competition entries and announce the winners at an opening ceremony on Friday 14 April 2023.

The exhibition of the competition entries will continue throughout April.

Artworks will be for sale at prices nominated by the artists.

“The art prize organisers thank our major sponsors; Sheargold Property Developments, Burton Automotive Group and Galleries in the Gardens for supporting this wonderful event.

Artists can submit their entry forms and $25 entry fees at www.galleriesinthegardens.com.au.

For more information contact Ian Morphett, Anderson Art Award Coordinator at ianmorphett@gmail.com or on 0410 536 556.