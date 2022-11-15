Calls for dementia education to accompany industry pay increase

DEMENTIA is a devastating disease which causes the loss of cognitive functioning – thinking, remembering, and reasoning.

The Myall Coast has the highest percentage of aged residents in NSW.



In 2022, there are up to 487,500 Australians living with dementia.

Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people with dementia is expected to increase to almost 1.1 million by 2058, leading to calls for greater training in the sector to accompany the new pay increase for aged care workers.

Dementia Australia welcomes the Fair Work Commission’s decision to deliver a pay increase for workers in the aged care sector who care for some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

Dementia Australia Chief Operating Officer Anthony Boffa said that while pay and conditions for aged care workers are important, equally important is investing in the skills and capacity they have to support people living with dementia.

“The pay increase of at least fifteen percent for aged care workers in direct care roles is an important step in supporting and protecting the aged care workforce, however ensuring a minimum level of compulsory dementia care education across the entire workforce is as important as increasing staffing wages,” Mr Boffa said.

“With 65 percent of all those in residential aged care having a moderate to severe cognitive impairment and 70 percent of the almost half a million Australians with dementia living in the community accessing in-home care, all staff employed and entrusted to provide care must be appropriately trained in dementia care.

“Dementia education leads to fewer high-risk incidents, lower rates of inappropriate use of medication and more positive staff attitudes and morale, which ultimately results in better service delivery and quality of life for people living with dementia.

“The sooner the whole aged care workforce is accessing appropriate dementia care education and training the sooner we will begin to see the changes needed to improve the health, lifestyle and care outcomes for people of all ages living with all forms of dementia, their families and carers.

“We know from our work and broad consultation with people living with dementia, their families and carers, that if we get quality care right for people living with dementia, then there will be quality care for all.

“Dementia Australia looks forward to continuing consultation with the government on embedding compulsory dementia education within the aged care sector, as part of the ongoing development of the National Dementia Action Plan.”

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington told News Of The Area, ““A fifteen percent pay rise is an incredible outcome for our hard-working aged care workers.

“During the pandemic, aged care workers were on the front line, protecting the community and keeping vulnerable residents safe.

“They certainly deserve this long-overdue pay increase.

“As our population continues to age, especially in areas like Port Stephens and the Myall Coast, having dementia friendly communities will be increasingly important.

“Since I was elected in 2015, I’ve been a Member of Parliamentary Friends of Dementia, where we work across party lines to help raise awareness of dementia in our communities.

“Dementia Australia is doing incredible work, and I encourage everyone to make use of their resources and learn more about dementia and how to build a dementia friendly community.”

By Marian SAMPSON