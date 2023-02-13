Calls to ban LGBTQ+ conversion practices in NSW

NSW LABOR have announced their intention to ban LGBTQ+ conversion practices in New South Wales if elected in the upcoming state election.

On Saturday the party declared they would prohibit the practice and will work with survivors and all other stakeholders to develop the legislation that works in NSW, promising to establish a joint working group of NSW Health and the NSW Department of Justice to draft the laws.

“Conversion therapy is a dangerous and damaging practice and there’s no room for it in NSW,” said NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns.

“We should not have a situation where children are being told something is wrong with them and that they need to be fixed.”

The announcement came days after Independent Member for Sydney Alex Greenwich proposed a bill to ban LGBTQ+ conversion practices and called for similar commitments from each of the major political parties ahead of the NSW state election.

Mr Greenwich’s proposed bill would prohibit practices that seek to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, and introduce a civil response scheme addressing serious or systemic instances of conversion practices.

“NSW is lagging behind other states and territories that have already acted to protect people from the harms caused by LGBTQ+ conversion practices,” said Ghassan Kassisieh, Legal Director of national LGBTIQ+ group Equality Australia.

“Practices seeking to change or suppress a person’s sexuality or gender identity cause real and lasting harm and are not supported by any medical or psychological professional association.”

“NSW can still salvage its reputation as a laggard on LGBTIQ+ equality by committing to address the unfinished business of LGBTIQ+ rights in this state, including by ending conversion practices.

“With a state election at the end of March, now is time for all politicians in NSW to commit to reforms to end LGBTQ+ conversion practices once and for all,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON