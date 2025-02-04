Calls to throw ‘everything we have’ at suicide prevention



*Warning: This article discusses suicide and self-harm.

“DON’T hold back” was the resounding theme when around 80 people from over 25 services, government-funded programs, and the wider community, attended a suicide prevention event in Coffs Harbour.



Hosted by Wesley LifeForce and the Coffs Coast Suicide Prevention Initiative Network, it was the first gathering of its kind in the five years the local network has been operating.

General Manager of Wesley Mission Andy Moore, flew in from Sydney.

“Sadly, some estimates suggest more than 65,000 people in Australia attempt to take their life each year… and everyday, including today, about nine people will have died,” he said.

“That’s why it’s so important that government services and the wider community work consistently towards reducing these deaths, because every life matters.

“We can never underestimate the impact that every life lost to suicide has in family, friends, workplaces and the broader community.

“Behind every number is a life which was valued and will be missed.”

Representatives from local services spoke about working with people at risk of suicide, or with their families and community.

A theme emerged of “don’t hold back”.

If lives are to be saved, the community and service funders are urged to throw everything they have at the issue, including addressing the need for more free community training, to learn key skills to recognise when someone is in distress; and awareness of existing supports and services, so people don’t suffer alone.

Equally important is the promotion of opportunities for community connection, and more government-funded programs.

These are especially needed for men, who account for three-quarters of deaths by suicide.

The gathering was also an opportunity to celebrate work done in the local area by the CCSPI, including that of Outgoing Chairperson and Coordinator Dom White.

“For the Network to continue to have a role in grass-roots suicide prevention, we need a strong team of committee members to take it forward,” he said.

Expressions of Interest for committee roles can be found in the CCSPI social media pages, with nominations due by 11 February.

By Andrea FERRARI

