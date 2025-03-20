Camden Haven Dragon Boat club set to make splash at State Championships



PADDLERS from the Camden Haven Dragon Boat Club (CHDBC) are set to make a splash at the NSW State Championships in Penrith later this month.

Scheduled for the Sydney International Regatta Centre from Saturday 29 to Sunday 30 March, crews from the Camden Haven club are set to compete in the Senior B Mixed and Senior B Opens (over 50) divisions.

CHDBC will also have crew members participate in a category which caters for paddlers who are unable to participate in their own club crew because of age restrictions.

With a rich history of medal hauls at regional, state and national levels, the diverse composition of the Camden Haven crew will bring a wealth of experience to the State Championships.

The team features seasoned paddlers like 82-year-old Hans, and newcomers like Pixie Mildern, who recently joined CHDBC after being encouraged by an existing club member.

“I had been sharing the care of my mother and I had been getting quite depressed,” said Pixie.

“One of the other carers could see the impact this was having upon my wellbeing and she said to me that I needed to socialise and suggested I start paddling.

“The CHDBC was such a welcoming club and I just loved it from day one.

“Now they are stuck with me.”

By Kim AMBROSE

