Camden Haven Garden Club continues to bloom



FROM humble beginnings the Camden Haven Garden Club continues to branch out and broaden its horizons.

Founded in 1987 by Joy Ward, initial gatherings consisted of a small group of like-minded individuals hosting monthly meetings at each other’s homes.



As the club’s popularity sprouted, a larger space was then sourced.

The group first moved to the Catholic Church Hall in Laurieton, and later to the Laurieton United Services Club (LUSC), where meetings still take place every second Monday of the month at 10.15am.

Guest speakers often feature at meetings, sharing their passion, experiences and/or botanical expertise.

Members share their input on a range of topics, from bulbs and backyard bugs to group excursion bookings.

A “Trading Table” is also operational, where plants, cuttings and garden bric-a-brac items can be purchased.

All products are donated by members and sold for a dollar each, with all funds raised going back into the club.

Members are also challenged to bring in homegrown vegetables and/or flowers for appraisal under “Blooms and Brags”.

Attendees cast their votes, with first, second and third place winners acknowledged at the conclusion of the meeting.

Secretary Margaret Whitaker emphasised the welcoming and inclusive nature of the Camden Haven Garden Club.

“Often people can be hesitant to attend their first meeting,” said Margaret.

“But our diverse membership, consisting of both men and women across various age groups, creates an environment that is both friendly and warm, ensuring all potential new members feel very welcome and accepted.

“The group’s cohesiveness has also resulted in the emergence of multiple Life Members as well as several long-term participants.

“Monthly meetings include guest speakers, lucky door prizes and raffles, as well as information about group outings.

“Our members have a great wealth of knowledge about plants and are only too happy to pass this on.”

By Kim AMBROSE