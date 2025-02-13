Camden Haven recyclers contribute to a record year for Return and Earn program



SAVVY recyclers in the Camden Haven are leading the way when it comes to disposing of containers through the Return and Earn Scheme.

They have contributed to the state’s record-breaking Summer, with 23 December the biggest single day (10.3 million containers returned) and 2024 ending as the biggest year (2.125 billion containers returned).



In the seven years since their introduction, thirteen billion bottles, cans and cartons have been returned to drop-off points like those in Kew and Lake Cathie.

This amounts to $1.3 billion refunded to consumers and $72 million donated to charities and community groups.

“What was once seen as waste is now a valuable resource, delivering significant environmental, social and economic benefits,” said James Dorney, CEO of network operator TOMRA Cleanaway.

Danielle Smalley, CEO of scheme coordinator Exchange for Change, said the majority of adults now visit a Return and Earn point at least once a month.

“Recycling isn’t just about cleaning up the environment – it’s about turning waste into valuable resources to grow our circular economy.”

A higher proportion of people in regional NSW participate in the program (72 percent), which is significantly more than those in metropolitan NSW (65 percent).

Data is collected by local councils and included in a six-monthly volumes report.

In the Port Macquarie Hastings LGA, in the six months up to 31 December, residents returned a total of 14,024,282 items weighing a combined 901.27 tonnes. These items included:

– Aluminium: 7,095,130

– Glass: 3,467,707

– PET: 3,122,530

– HDPE: 78,954

– Liquid paper board: 249,695

– Steel: 10,061

– Other materials: 204

– Other plastics: 1

Additional data shows that 75 percent of 18-24-year-olds recycle more than those aged 65 or older (66 percent). However, older people recycle more often.

The statewide return point network is a government initiative funded by beverage industry contributions.

It includes Return and Earn machines, over-the-counter return points, and depots and bulk centres.

Two out of every three eligible drink containers are now redeemed, reducing the beverage industry’s reliance on virgin PET, glass and aluminium.

By Sue STEPHENSON