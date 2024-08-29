Camden Haven Redbacks maintain finals charge



FINALS season has officially commenced, with the Camden Haven Redbacks ladies squad amongst one of the first teams to play in a finals match.

Despite only losing one game all season, the Redbacks came in third on the ladder on goal difference, and therefore were faced with an Elimination Final on Saturday.

Taking on South West Rocks in Laurieton, the Redbacks were quietly confident they could get the job done, although the Rocks had always proved a formidable opponent, and history shows that anything can happen in finals football.

The Redbacks dominated early though, and within ten minutes, captain Brittany Jolly made a fantastic run and was able to skilfully put the ball into the back of the net, giving the Redbacks an early 1-0 lead.

Less than fifteen minutes later, history repeated itself, and Jolly once again found herself beating the Rocks defence and slotting the ball past the keeper for a brace and a 2-0 lead for the Redbacks.

With the Redbacks largely controlling the game, momentum took a hit when defender Natalie Mackenzie fell awkwardly and appeared to seriously injure her knee.

The visitors then managed to find some momentum late in the first half, but some solid defence led by Tayla Heck and Sally Hadlow – a sensational defender who has somehow missed recognition up until now – meant that goalkeeper Mya Wilson was barely tested.

The second half saw striker Erin Gunton substituted on, making an almost-instant impact on the game.

Unlucky not to score within the first minute, Gunton had the Rocks defence scrambling, and the keeper forced to make a number of saves.

Midway through the second half, a cross from Gunton found coach Shelby Mackenzie in the box, who made no mistake – with her left foot no less – volleying the ball into the net to give the Redbacks a 3-0 lead.

The remainder of the second half saw the Redbacks dominate, occasionally with a little bit of slow-motion bicycle kick flair, but mostly with a cohesion and positivity that the Camden Haven side have worked hard to develop all season.

With fifteen minutes to go, Gunton managed to find the goal that had eluded her all game, much to the excitement of the crowd.

Just five minutes later, she found another, taking the final score to 5-0 and securing the Redbacks a spot in week two of the finals.

This weekend sees both the Redbacks Ladies and the Men’s B-Grade squad in finals action.

The ladies are set to play Port FC in Laurieton in an Elimination Final, whilst the men will take on Port Saints in Port Macquarie in a Grand Final qualifying final.

By Redbacks INSIDER