Camden Haven touch football duo thrive at state level

CAMDEN Haven High School (CHHS) touch football stars Eva Butler and Amaya Baker have represented the North Coast region at the state level.

Joining young athletes from across the North Coast sporting zone, Eva and Amaya were extended an invitation to join the region’s representative team NSW Combined High Schools Touch Football Under 15s Championships, after impressing selectors at trials held in Woolgoolga in February.

The Championships were held at Tomaree Sports Complex in Nelson Bay from 27-28 March, attracting competitors from all 12 sporting zones across NSW.

The competition also presented an opportunity for individual players to secure their position in the NSW State Touch Football team.

Throughout the competition the North Coast team competed in a total of nine games, securing three wins and three draws, resulting in a commendable fifth place overall.

Amaya said it was an opportunity to take on “top-tier teams from across the state”.

“It was a great competition,” she said.

Eva said the North Coast team bonded and improved as the tournament went on.

“Unlike other touch competitions I have participated in, I didn’t really know the other girls as we all live in different areas.

“However, despite not knowing each other initially, the team bonded over the course of the competition, improving our connection with each game we played.

“We are both looking forward to trialing again next year.”

By Kim AMBROSE