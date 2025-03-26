Camden Haven’s ‘Queen of the Pool’ continues to shine



CAMDEN Haven’s queen of the pool, Chloe Higgins, has secured two podium finishes at the Speedo NSW Junior State Age Championships.

The Championships, held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre (SOPAC) from 15-16 March, attract the best swimmers in the state from 9-12 years.

Chloe showcased her dominance from the start in the 12 Years 100m Backstroke event.

With a flawless entry and impeccable technique, Chloe surged ahead of her competitors to hit the wall in a killer time of 1:09:74.

The time secured the gold medal and a place at Nationals.

Chloe also snatched silver in the 200m Backstroke and achieved personal best (PB) times in the 200 Individual Medley; 50m and 200m Backstroke; 50m, 100m and 200m Freestyle; and the 50m and 100m Butterfly.

Chloe, her brother Blake Higgins and Laurieton Swimming Club standout Tayler Cass also enjoyed success at the Speedo Sprint Series Finals held at SOPAC on 1 March.

Tayler swam her way to a new PB in the Girls 10 50m Butterfly, while Blake’s stellar performances resulted in two new PBs in Boys 13 50m Backstroke and 50m Butterfly events.

Chloe was the only swimmer in the North Coast Team to win two medals, bagging bronze in both the 50m Freestyle and 50m Backstroke events, as well as earning herself a National qualifying time in the latter.

Chloe is now gearing up for the upcoming National Championships, where she will compete in the 50m, 100m, and 200m Backstroke events.

Port Macquarie Swimming Club head coach Billy Nicholson praised Chloe’s work ethic and dedication.

“Chloe’s work ethic and accountability will steer her in the right direction to become a consistent athlete long-term,” he said.

By Kim AMBROSE