Campaign to help beekeepers of native stingless bees in the Red Zone

THE Australian Native Bee Association (ANBA) has just launched a campaign to help beekeepers of native stingless bees in the Varroa Mite Red Zone emanating out from the Bucca Road site where varroa mite was detected on 24 July 2022.

“If you have a hive of native stingless bees in a Red Zone, you need to take action now,” said Dr Anne Dollin, Chair of the Australian Native Bee Association (ANBA) Varroa Response Subcommittee.



“Your bees could be exposed to a very toxic pesticide, so you need to consider moving them to a safe location.”

The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) has begun using Fipronil, a pesticide, to eradicate varroa mites within the Nana Glen Red Zone.

“As a result, native stingless bees in this area are at risk of poisoning for up to three years,” she said.

The DPI program aims to destroy feral nests of European honeybees in the Red Zones, as these nests may harbour the devastating Varroa Mite.

Strict protocols are in place to prevent native insects, reptiles, birds and mammals from accessing the Fipronil-laced sugar syrup in the DPI baiting stations.

“However, the feral European honeybee nests that are killed by the baiting will contain Fipronil-contaminated honey, and this could attract native stingless bees.

“The honey in the feral nests may continue to be toxic to native stingless bees for up to three years.”

The ANBA provides detailed information on their website about the Varroa Mite baiting risks, with advice for stingless bee owners.

“If possible, owners should consider moving their hives to a safe location outside the Red Zones for up to three years.”

However, the ANBA has also launched a rescue program to help owners who do not have a safe place to take their hives.

“Sadly, natural nests of native stingless bees are at risk of poisoning within the Red Zones too,” said Dr Dollin.

“The aim of our Australian Native Bee Association campaign is to help people move their stingless bees out of the Red Zones and keep the bees safe and strong.

“Afterwards, when the hives are brought back, they will help repopulate the Red Zone areas.”

To read the DPI’s advice for people who keep native stingless bees in the Red Zones, visit

www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/emergencies/biosecurity/current-situation/varroa-mite-emergency-response/wild-european-honey-bee-management.

Information for people who would like to help those nests is also available on ANBA webpage at www.anba.org.au/varroa-response.

For further information or to request help for your stingless bees, email varroa@anba.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI