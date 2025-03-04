Campaign to keep Gloucester Pool open for longer



FOUR days each week, Susan Moore joins about 20 to 25 other women, some aged over 80, for a free aerobics class in the Gloucester Olympic Swimming Pool.

Swimming is known to be an excellent way to keep fit, particularly as people age.



However, the pool is scheduled to close for the season on 6 April.

For some time Susan and others have been trying to persuade MidCoast Council to keep the pool open until after the Easter school holidays, which this year end on 24 April.

Apart from those doing aerobics, the pool is a vital facility for young people in the swimming club, and others who simply want to cool off or enjoy themselves.

“The Gloucester pool is not just for recreation; it’s an important fitness facility,” said Susan.

“I have been trying to get the pool to extend its opening period for some time, but at a community meeting last year the Council said it wouldn’t keep it open any longer because it was a financial burden on the Council.

“After the pool closes young people wishing to keep training or just swimming for fun will have to travel to Forster, which has many swimming facilities.”

Those living in or near Forster are spoiled for choice when it comes to swimming facilities with many beaches, the Ocean baths, the Great Lakes Aquatic and Leisure Centre (open all year round from 6am to 8pm) and the Tuncurry Water Playground (open all year round from 9am to 7pm).

Susan’s observations about how the Gloucester pool might be better utilised come from years of knowledge gained working as a TAFE-qualified pool manager, a swimming instructor, and a lifeguard.

As well as seeking to have the pool kept open longer, Susan has been trying to get the Council to agree to open the pool earlier on Saturdays and Sundays, because at present it only opens at 11AM.

News Of The Area sought comment from the Council about why the pool closure could not align with the end of the school holidays, and why it only opens at 11AM on weekends.

“The elected Council resolved to align pool open and closing dates with daylight saving periods to provide consistency of opening and closing times,” said the Council spokesperson, although not explaining what the closure had to do with daylight saving.

“Extending the season for the extra three weeks comes with a significant cost for a small number of users.

“It costs approximately $4000 per week to open the pool (excluding any public holiday implications that Easter would bring) and an additional 1000kWh/week of electricity and chemical costs a longer period would require.”

“The pool has opened at this time (11AM) for at least the last 10 years.

“This is to balance the lifeguard requirements across the hydro pool and the outdoor pool.”

Susan does not accept Council’s reasoning, and has gathered over 220 signatures on a petition in support of her campaign.

“The fact that something has been done for 10 years is no reason to keep doing it,” she said.

By John WATTS