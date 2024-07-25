Can you help Stinker Clarke identify these photos? Myall Coast Port Stephens Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 26, 2024 Can you help shed a light on the origin of these photos? ANYONE who takes an interest in local history would know exactly what I mean when I say that it is very frustrating when a photograph lands on your desk and you have no idea of its origin. Such is the case with the photos on display. I have absolutely no leads as to who took the photos, where they were taken and who are those featured. I am hoping that you can help identify the subjects and untangle the mysteries that these photos present. Please contact me if you have any information at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com. By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE