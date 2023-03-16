Cancer Council calls for stop to junk food ads

CANCER Council NSW and the Public Health Association of Australia are calling on the next NSW Government to remove unhealthy food marketing on government owned and controlled property such as public transport, with new Cancer Council NSW research showing an increase in public support for government action on food marketing.

“Cancer Council NSW research found that 83 percent of food advertisements at major train stations and on buses were for unhealthy foods,” Louise Jeffs, Community Coordinator from Cancer Council NSW’s Coffs Harbour office told News Of The Area.



“57.3 percent of people in the Northern NSW Local Health District, aged sixteen years and older are living with overweight and obesity.”

Cancer Council NSW is calling on the NSW Government to demonstrate leadership by removing unhealthy food advertising on the property it owns, starting with, but not limited to public transport.

“Children’s exposure to food marketing influences their food and food brand knowledge, food preferences and in turn their behaviours.

“Advertisements for unhealthy food and drinks on all state owned and contracted property, including on public transport, exposes many thousands of children and young people to unhelpful messages about what to eat,” she said.

The unhealthy foods advertised directly contradict the government’s own healthy eating advice and its efforts to tackle childhood obesity.

“We should be creating an environment to support the community to eat healthy including by reducing children’s exposure to unhealthy food marketing,” said Ms Jeffs.

The prevalence of many cancer risk factors is higher for regional areas than for major cities according to Cancer Council research.

“Compared to people living in major cities, people in rural and remote areas have higher rates of overweight and obesity, are less likely to eat the recommended servings of fruit and vegetables, and more likely to consume sugar sweetened drinks.”

Overweight and obesity is linked to thirteen different cancers.

Cancer Council NSW research has found that the incidence of obesity related cancers is on the rise in Australia.

“Currently, each year, excess weight is linked to more than 5,000 cases of cancer in Australia.

“The rate of obesity related cancers in Australia has quadrupled between 1983 and 2017,” said Ms Jeffs.

*The 2022 NSW Community Survey on Cancer Prevention was conducted in February and March 2022.

The survey has been conducted in 2013, 2016 and 2019.

By Andrea FERRARI