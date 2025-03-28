Candidates for the Federal seat of Page outline key policies



WITH the Federal Election imminent, candidates for the Lower House seat of Page are preparing their campaigns.

Kevin Hogan has been the sitting Member for The Nationals since 2013.



He is the Deputy Manager of Opposition Business and has been Deputy Speaker.

Mr Hogan said, “Easing the cost of living crisis, and getting Australia back on track are my priorities”.

“Australians are doing it tough under the Albanese Labor Government.

“Families, small businesses, and retirees are being hit by the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.”

Mr Hogan said mortgage repayments have tripled, electricity bills have soared, and grocery prices continue to rise.

“A Coalition Government will get Australia back on track by restoring responsible economic management, cutting government waste, and delivering practical solutions to lower the cost of living.

“We will lower power prices with a balanced energy plan, reduce immigration to fix the housing crisis, and support small businesses by cutting red tape and providing tax relief.

“We will focus on the right priorities – fighting cost-of-living pressures, and ensuring that every Australian can get ahead.”

Mr Hogan said Australia deserves a government that listens, understands their struggles, and delivers real outcomes.

“That’s what we stand for, and that’s what we’ll deliver.”

Dr Luke Robinson is the Greens candidate.

He works as a specialist doctor in emergency departments throughout the Page electorate, caring for a broad cross-section of the community.

Dr Robinson said this has given him a deep appreciation of the medical and many other life challenges people in Page face.

“I believe that together, through our government, we can have the world-class public healthcare and public schools that a rich country like ours should have,” he said.

“We can stand up for ordinary people and guarantee secure work with decent pay.

“We can once again have affordable housing.

“We can make the big corporations and billionaires pay their fair share of tax and play by the rules we set.”

Dr Robinson said it is important to support workers and communities in their transition to new industries, rather than pretend that change isn’t happening or leaving people to the vagaries of the market.

He also said, “We can treasure and protect our unique and irreplaceable natural home and we can be proud of the ancient and enduring cultures of our First Peoples across this continent.

“To care for each other and to care for Country is what motivates me to represent Page.”

Jennifer Baker is standing for the Australian Citizens Party (ACP).

She said it seeks to raise the living standards of all Australians through nation building infrastructure, education, accessible health care and scientific and cultural progress.

The ACP wants to “return government to the people and take back economic and national sovereignty”.

This involves ending “Australia’s foreign policy subservience to the USA and UK by asserting an independent foreign policy in Australia’s national interest”.

Ms Baker wants to establish a public post office bank to guarantee full, low-cost banking services (deposits and loans), 100 percent deposit security, and guarantee access to cash for all Australian individuals, businesses, and communities.

She said this will allow local, state, and federal governments to borrow from Australians for infrastructure projects that build Australia and create jobs, ending the nation’s reliance on foreign borrowing.

Ms Baker believes this would break the power of the “Big Four” banks, which she said are closing branches, debanking lawful businesses, restricting credit for productive purposes and reducing access to cash.

The “Aussie Post Bank” would also provide long-term, low-interest credit on flexible terms for Australian manufacturing and agriculture, support family farms through the ups and downs of seasons and markets, and could fund a National Housing Authority.

The APC seeks to ban corporate political donations, protect whistleblowers and return to state ownership of electricity.

It also wants to expand healthcare resources by funding more medical schools and nursing school places to train more doctors and nurses and increase all aspects of regional health care.

Andrew Grady is standing for the Family First Party.

He has worked mostly in construction and has owned and run a small business for several years in Grafton.

Mr Grady said his interest in Family First is because they stand for family and Christian/Judeo values.

“Our governments must address the cost of living and reduce their spending on so-called renewable energy,” he said.

“We need to pause net zero policies until a proper cost benefit has been conducted.

“We need to cut red tape and get out of the way of families and small businesses.”

Australian Labor is yet to announce a candidate for Page.

By Andrew VIVIAN

