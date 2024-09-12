Candidates make final pitches to the community



VOTERS of Camden Haven will head to the polls tomorrow to elect a new council to represent the Port Macquarie-Hastings region.

Twenty-eight candidates have spent the last few weeks campaigning, each hoping to secure a seat in local government.

Representing six teams and one ungrouped candidate, they have presented their visions for the future, focusing on core issues such as roads, rates, rubbish, transparency, climate action, and housing affordability.

News of The Area has been following this campaign closely and have given each candidate a final opportunity to address the community.

Their statements are as follows:

Group A: The Greens

Lauren Edwards, Stuart Watson, Jane McIntyre and Les Mitchell.

They are voting NO on the councillor reduction referendum.

Lauren Edwards: “I wouldn’t live anywhere else! I truly love the Port Macquarie-Hastings region. I believe our new Council should prioritise balanced representation for the entire community, focusing on our needs while preserving our beautiful environment. We must carefully manage development to ensure our area retains its unique charm and doesn’t become the next Gold Coast.”

Stuart Watson: “I’ve owned and managed a local solar power business and worked for Essential Energy for 27 years. With a Graduate Diploma in Business Management and an Electrical Engineering Certificate, I bring a strong understanding of issues faced by local businesses, particularly in rural, public, and private sectors. As a local resident for 40 years, I’m deeply connected to our community and involved in many local clubs and associations.”

Jane McIntyre: “I’m a retired teacher and community worker, living on acreage in Lorne. As a member of Landcare and Climate Change Australia, my focus on council would be on balancing development with the preservation of the natural environment and its wildlife.”

Les Mitchell: “I’m a retired landscape ecologist with 26 years of experience in the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service. I’ve been heavily involved in Landcare for 20 years, currently coordinating a group that works on council bushland. On the council, I’d pursue stronger action to protect our natural environment while also supporting more affordable housing opportunities.”

Group B: Team Sheppard

Rachel Sheppard, Lisa Intemann, Kingsley Searle, and Linda Elbourne.

They are voting NO on the councillor reduction referendum.

Rachel Sheppard: “Lisa and I are experienced councillors who have been very concerned about council’s recent decision-making. Our community’s priorities are water security, traffic congestion, footpaths, cycleways, stable infrastructure, and transparent decisions. To achieve this, we need local elected leaders who think independently but work together to make balanced decisions.”

Lisa Intemann: “In my 20 years as a councillor, I’ve never seen anything like the ad hoc, non-strategic decisions of this term driven by the Pinson/Roberts bloc. Recovery won’t be quick, but now’s the time to elect councillors who speak facts and work together to repair council finances and rebuild community trust.”

Kingsley Searle: “We need councillors committed to transparency, uncovering truth, and fiscal responsibility. I’ve been involved in lobbying, negotiating, and achieving successful outcomes in our community for over 30 years. My experience includes thirteen years on the council’s flood and estuary committee, eighteen years as RFS captain, and leading various community initiatives.

I’m ready to deliver for our community.”

Linda Elbourne: “Rachel and Lisa offer experience as responsible, community-focused councillors. Kingsley is an incredible long-time community leader, and I bring corporate, business, and disability sector experience. We are committed to action on accountability, teamwork, and future readiness.”

Group C: Team Roberts

Adam Roberts, Danielle Maltman, Chris Kirkman, Evan O’Brien, Kylie Van Der Ley, and Josh Slade.

They are voting YES on the referendum to reduce councillor numbers.

Adam Roberts: “Leading this amazing team through the campaign has been exciting, humbling, and inspiring. I’d love for our community to be represented by each of these individuals, who I know will serve with honour, integrity, and passion, bringing a wealth of real-world experience.”

Danielle Maltman: “It’s bittersweet to see Mayor Pinson retire. I’ve learned so much from her and loved every minute working with her for our community. Peta leaves big shoes to fill, but I’m confident our team will pick up where she left off and deliver amazing things for our community.”

Chris Kirkman: “Campaigning with Adam and the team has been a great experience, and I’ve enjoyed connecting with the community. We live in an amazing region, and I’m eager to represent it.”

Evan O’Brien: “Adam’s calm, positive approach to the campaign, coupled with his experience as a councillor and deputy mayor, proves he has the skills to lead our community forward at a time when we need to keep momentum going.”

Kylie Van Der Ley: “On the campaign trail, I’ve seen such positivity from the community when they recognise the experience, business acumen, and connections our team holds. I’m excited to represent this wonderful community.

Josh Slade: It has been an incredible experience serving as a councillor with Mayor Pinson, Danielle and Adam over the last three years. With the next term focused on delivering essential infrastructure, this is the team that can deliver results.”

Group D: Team Lipovac

Nik Lipovac, Jon Bailey, Ellen Crepaz, and Luke Garel.

They are voting NO on the councillor reduction referendum.

Nik Lipovac: “If you’re tired of a divided, dysfunctional council, vote for real change. We’re committed to putting the community first, and our team will stand against decisions made for political gain or personal agendas. VOTE 1 Nik Lipovac for Mayor and support our passionate team.”

Jon Bailey: “As a news cameraman, it has given me the opportunity to be in touch with a broad cross-section of our community and to really get a strong perspective on how our region is growing and evolving. Our region is one of the fastest growing on the coast, we can’t hold back the tide of population growth, but we can certainly get the infrastructure right and strategically plan for the future. Now is not the time to be pushing away business or dividing our community.”

Ellen Crepaz: “My strengths in analytical thinking, building government grants, auditor background, and effective influence, combined with my dedication to community impact, make me an ideal candidate for Port Macquarie Hastings Council, where I will advocate for community engagement, homelessness, and mental health services along with other great initiatives to empower our residents.”

Luke Garel: “I advocate for the enhancement of the region’s sporting infrastructure not only to promote grassroots participation but also to position the area as a hub capable of hosting significant sporting events in the future. I grew up in north-west Sydney and experienced a population boom that was not adequately planned for. I would like to see council deliver on essential upgrades to not only meet the demands of the current community but to plan for future growth in the region.”

Group E: Labor

Hamish Tubman, Lorna Neal, Reginald Millar and Susan Baker.

They are voting NO on the councillor reduction referendum.

Group F: The Libertarians

Mark Hornshaw, Breelin Coetzer, Duane Stace, Deborah Cooper and David Bird.

They are voting NO on the councillor reduction referendum.

Mark Hornshaw: “Libertarians want a thriving, prosperous community. Council can help by doing a brilliant job with roads, footpaths, parks, water and other local public works. They should be contactable and responsive and approve DAs quickly. If you want a council that serves its purpose, but stays out of your life and your pocket, then we would appreciate your vote this Saturday.”

Duane Stace: “Small Government is a worthy goal supported by our party. We aim to have as little interference in your everyday life as possible, while improving responsiveness of DA approvals, and concerns that are raised by ratepayers and residents. We will reduce rates by our focus on the basic tasks of the local council and avoid distractions which have no place in the council role.”

Deborah Cooper: “Having been working the pre-polls this week I’ve been amazed and refreshed to hear how many people want to steer clear of more global agendas and want local issues to be our councils priority. They also want their rates to be spent on local needs, not climate change and sustainability. They want a fresh voice that speaks for them that doesn’t echo a corporate world view!”

Despite being invited, no final statements were received from Group E (Labor) or ungrouped candidate DJ Apanui.

By Luke HADFIELD