Candle Lighting ceremony open to all Coffs Coast women

COFFS COAST women are invited to attend the Business and Professional Women (BPW) Coffs Coast annual Candle Lighting Dinner.

This event is a 90-year old annual tradition that has global implications and the candles and the candle lighting protocols symbolise the ambitions and endeavours of dedicated women in every country around the world.



Alongside the international focus, the Coffs Coast evening each year provides an opportunity to draw together women who represent the increasingly rich and culturally diverse local community.

This year Mitra Hussaini will be a special guest speaker.

Mitra was born in Malistan, Ghazni province, in Afghanistan and her life story is one of survival, resilience and self-belief.

Despite losing both parents at a young age and growing up in patriarchal Afghanistan, Mitra graduated from university and commenced work at the United Nations Human Settlements Programs.

She established an organisation from scratch, using her own money, and ran campaigns and courses educating young Afghans on the rights of women, particularly with regard to sexual consent.

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Mitra was evacuated to Australia where she is now an active and appreciative member of the Coffs Coast community.

The Candle Lighting Dinner will take place on Wednesday February 22 at the CWA meeting rooms, Coffs Harbour.

All guests are requested to bring a share plate of food.

For further information follow the BPW Coffs Coast Facebook page.

Tickets can be found on Eventbrite by searching for ‘Candle Lighting’ in Coffs Harbour.

By Andrew VIVIAN